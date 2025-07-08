Freeport-McMoRan Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $45.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.23%.

The standing of Freeport-McMoRan among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Hacking Citigroup Raises Neutral $48.00 $44.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $48.00 $43.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $40.00 Chris LaFemina Jefferies Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Timna Tanners Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $39.00 - Daniel Major UBS Lowers Buy $45.00 $52.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $42.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Freeport-McMoRan. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Freeport-McMoRan's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Freeport-McMoRan's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Freeport-McMoRan's Background

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 700,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Freeport-McMoRan: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Freeport-McMoRan's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Freeport-McMoRan's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freeport-McMoRan's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, Freeport-McMoRan faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

