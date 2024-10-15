Freeport-McMoRan Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $55.1, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average represents a 1.61% decrease from the previous average price target of $56.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Freeport-McMoRan is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $55.00 $53.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $53.00 $52.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $52.00 - Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Outperform $55.00 $53.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $58.00 $60.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $52.00 $58.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Lowers Outperform $53.00 $54.00 Sam Crittenden RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $60.00 $60.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $58.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Freeport-McMoRan. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know Freeport-McMoRan Better

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company. It has organized its mining operations into four primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. Its reportable segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde and Grasberg (Indonesia mining) copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining. It derives key revenue from the sale of Copper.

Freeport-McMoRan's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Freeport-McMoRan's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.46% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Freeport-McMoRan's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freeport-McMoRan's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.58% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Freeport-McMoRan's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.54. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

