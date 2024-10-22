News & Insights

Freeport-McMoRan sees FY24 CapEx $3.6B ex. Indonesia downstream projects

October 22, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Sees 2024 copper sales 4.1B lbs., 2025 copper sales 4.2B lbs and 2026 copper sales 4.3B lbs. Sees 2024 gold sales 1.8M ozs, 2025 gold sales 1.5M ozs. and 2026 gold sales 1.5M ozs. Sees 2024 molybdenum sales 80M lbs., 2025 molybdenum sales 90M lbs. and 2026 molybdenum sales 90M lbs. Sees 2025 Capex $4.2B. Comments taken from presentation slides for Q3 earnings conference call.

