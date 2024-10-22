Freeport-McMoRan says will continue to be disciplined in deploying capital

Reiterates financial policy priorities. Says global team is focused on driving value, committed to executing on operational plans.
- Freeport-McMoRan reaffirms goal of 800M lbs/annum from leaching initiative
- Freeport-McMoRan working to restore smelter operations in Indonesia
- Freeport-McMoRan: ‘Well-positioned’ to benefit from fundamental copper outlook
- Freeport-McMoRan sees FY24 CapEx $3.6B ex. Indonesia downstream projects
- Freeport-McMoRan sees Q4 copper sales 980M lbs.
