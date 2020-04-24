Freeport-McMoRan reports first-quarter loss, cuts capex

Adds gold production, details and background on mine operations

April 24 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan FCX.N reported a quarterly loss on Friday, as production suffered due to the transition to underground mining at the company's giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia and South American operations took a hit from coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Freeport, which had launched an internal review last month to cut costs, announced an $800 million reduction to its estimated 2020 capital expenditure and said it was temporarily reducing some employee benefits, initiating furloughs and cutting third-party service and other costs.

The hit from coronavius only made things worse for the miner already affected by lower copper prices due to a long-drawn trade spat between the United States and China.

Freeport and peers also face growing uncertainty related to demand and supply-chain disruption, as government-forced mining closures have hit production, and the spread of the coronavirus has intensified fears concerning global economic growth.

The company limited operations at its Cerro Verde mine in the South American nation of Peru, which produced 1 billion pounds of copper last year, and suspended operations at its Chino copper mine in New Mexico.

Production of copper fell 6.3% to 731 million pounds, while that of gold dropped 6%.

Net loss stood at $491 million, or 34 cents per share, for the first quarter ending March 31, compared to a profit of $31 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

