Freeport-McMoRan reports 22% drop in quarterly profit

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N on Thursday reported a 22.4% fall in second-quarter profit, hurt by lower realized prices.

The world's largest publicly traded copper miner reported net income of $840 million, or 57 cents a share, compared to $1.08 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year ago.

Copper loses luster on inflation woes, lockdowns in Chinahttps://tmsnrt.rs/3PoksIq

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Peter Hobson in London; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.