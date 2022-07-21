US Markets
Freeport-McMoRan reports 22% drop in quarterly profit

Ruhi Soni Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N on Thursday reported a 22.4% fall in second-quarter profit, hurt by lower realized prices.

The world's largest publicly traded copper miner reported net income of $840 million, or 57 cents a share, compared to $1.08 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Peter Hobson in London; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

