Freeport-McMoRan reaffirms goal of 800M lbs/annum from leaching initiative

Says continuing to build momentum with leaching initiative. Says goal is achieve 800M lbs/annum from this initiative. Says advancing investments in automation, tailings infrastructure, housing at Bagdad. Says targeting investment decision in 2025 for Bagdad expansion. Says targeting incremental addition of 300M-400M lbs./year beginning in 2030s at Lone Star. Says targeting EIS submission for El Abra by year-end 2025. Says making progress on Kucing Liar project in Indonesia
