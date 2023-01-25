US Markets
Freeport-McMoRan quarterly profit falls on lower copper price

Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

January 25, 2023 — 08:22 am EST

Written by Ankit Kumar for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N reported a 37% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as recession fears, interest rate hikes and COVID-induced lockdowns in China dented copper prices.

Average copper CMCu3 prices averaged $8,004.64 per tonne in the last three months of 2022, a 16% drop from a year-earlier period, as China's economic growth faltered, while Europe and the United States stared at a recession.

Miners are also struggling with higher inflation, lower demand and rise in per-unit cost of production.

Freeport reported average realized copper prices of $3.77 per pound, compared with $4.42 a year earlier.

The miner, which has operations in the Americas and Indonesia, said quarterly production of the red metal rose to 1.07 billion pounds from 1.03 billion pounds a year earlier. Its gold output rose to 472,000 ounces from 405,000 ounces.

The Phoenix-based miner's net income fell to $697 million, or 48 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.1 billion, or 74 cents per share, last year.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
