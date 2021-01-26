Markets
Freeport-McMoRan Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) reported net income attributable to common stock of $708 million, $0.48 per share, in fourth-quarter 2020. After adjusting for net credits totaling $142 million, $0.10 per share, adjusted net income attributable to common stock totaled $566 million, $0.39 per share, in fourth-quarter 2020. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.38, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenues were $4.50 billion compared to $3.91 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $4.21 billion, for the quarter.

FCX

