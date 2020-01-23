Markets
FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Q4 Profit Falls

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) reported that its net income attributable to common stock for the fourth-quarter was $9 million or less than $0.01 per share, compared to $485 million or $0.33 per share in the prior year.

After adjusting for net charges of $22 million or $0.02 per share, adjusted net income attributable to common stock for the fourth-quarter 2019 was $31 million or $0.02 per share.

Consolidated sales totaled 906 million pounds of copper, 317 thousand ounces of gold and 22 million pounds of molybdenum in fourth-quarter 2019.

Revenue grew to $3.91 billion from $3.68 billion in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report break even per share and revenues of $3.7 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Thursday pre-market trade, FCX is currently trading at $11.95 down $0.37 or 3.00 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular