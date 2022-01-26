Freeport-McMoran profit soars 56% on higher copper prices

Adds details on capital expenditure, copper pricing, share movement

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Copper miner Freeport-McMoran Inc FCX.N reported a 56% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as supply concerns and the global economic recovery from the pandemic drove up prices of the red metal, sending its shares 3.5% higher in premarket trading.

Prices of copper CMCU3, considered to be an economic bellwether, rose by a quarter last year and are likely to continue their positive momentum in 2022 due to the metal's central role in the energy transition.

Freeport's average realized price of copper soared 30% in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 to $4.42 per pound.

The miner, which has operations in the Americas and Indonesia, said quarterly production of the red metal rose to 1.03 billion pounds, from 864 million pounds a year earlier. Its gold output rose to 405,000 ounces, from 273,000 ounces.

Freeport expects its capital expenditure to be $4.7 billion in 2022, compared with the $2.1 billion it spent last year. Excluding Indonesian smelter projects, the figure is estimated to be $3.3 billion.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company earned $1.11 billion, or 74 cents per share in the last three months of 2021, compared with $708 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 37% to $6.16 billion.

