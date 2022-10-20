US Markets
FCX

Freeport-McMoRan profit more than halves on weak copper prices

Contributor
Arshreet Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Thursday reported a 71.7% fall in third-quarter profit as recession fears and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hit the red metal's prices.

Adds details on the results, background

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N on Thursday reported a 71.7% fall in third-quarter profit as recession fears and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hit the red metal's prices.

LME copper has given up 30% since touching a record peak in March, largely holding in a range between $7,200 and $8,000 since end-August, pressured by COVID-19 flare-ups in China, the world's biggest metal consumer.

The Phoenix-based mining giant said average realized price for copper was $3.50 per pound at the end of the third quarter, lower than last year's $4.20 per pound.

However, the miner, which runs Indonesia's Grasberg, one of the world's largest copper mines, said its quarterly copper production rose to 1.06 billion recoverable pounds from last year's 987 million.

The company said net income attributable to common stock fell to $404 million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.4 billion, or 94 cents per share, last year.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Twitter: https://twitter.com/arshreets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular