Freeport-McMoran profit jumps on higher prices

Ruhi Soni Reuters
Copper miner Freeport-McMoran Inc posted a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as supply concerns and the global economic recovery from the pandemic drove up prices of the red metal.

The company earned $1.11 billion, or 74 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $708 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

