Freeport-McMoran profit jumps on higher prices

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Copper miner Freeport-McMoran Inc FCX.N posted a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as supply concerns and the global economic recovery from the pandemic drove up prices of the red metal.

The company earned $1.11 billion, or 74 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $708 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.