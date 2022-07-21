Freeport-McMoRan profit drops 22% on lower copper prices

Adds Q1 details, background, graphic

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N on Thursday reported a 22.4% fall in second-quarter profit, hurt by lower realized prices.

Demand for copper, often seen as an economic bellwether, took a hit during the reported quarter over recession fears as well as COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China.

Benchmark copper prices fell around 20.4% over the April-June quarter, their biggest quarterly slump since 2011.

Freeport reported average realized copper prices of $4.03 per pound, from last year's $4.34 per pound.

Copper production rose 17.7% to 1.08 billion pounds.

The world's largest publicly traded copper miner reported net income of $840 million, or 57 cents a share, compared to $1.08 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents per share.

