News & Insights

Stocks

Freeport-McMoRan price target raised to $57 from $53 at Raymond James

October 23, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to $57 from $53 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Freeport-McMoRan sold 1B lbs of copper and 558 Koz of gold in Q3, the analyst tells investors in a research note. In 2024, the company expects 4.1B lbs of copper sales and 1.8 Moz of gold sales at cash costs of $1.58/lb, the firm says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FCX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.