Freeport-McMoRan price target raised to $57 from $53 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to $57 from $53 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Freeport-McMoRan sold 1B lbs of copper and 558 Koz of gold in Q3, the analyst tells investors in a research note. In 2024, the company expects 4.1B lbs of copper sales and 1.8 Moz of gold sales at cash costs of $1.58/lb, the firm says.

