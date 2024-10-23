Freeport-McMoRan price target lowered to $52 from $53 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to $52 from $53 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. While the company reported “better-than-expected” Q3 results, the firm views the update as largely neutral for the shares, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FCX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.