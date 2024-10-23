Freeport-McMoRan price target lowered to $52 from $53 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to $52 from $53 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. While the company reported “better-than-expected” Q3 results, the firm views the update as largely neutral for the shares, the analyst tells investors.
