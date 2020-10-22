Freeport-McMoRan posts third-quarter profit on higher gold prices

Adds production details, background

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc FCX.N reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, compared to a loss a year earlier, benefiting from higher gold prices as uncertainty fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic pushed investors toward safe-haven assets.

The average price that Freeport received for its gold surged nearly 28% to 1,902 per ounce in the third quarter, with copper and gold sales nearly 7% higher than the company's July estimates.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $329 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a net loss of $207 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Freeport reported a profit of 29 cents per share.

Analysts on an average had estimated a profit of 21 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

