Freeport-McMoRan posts quarterly profit on lower costs

Contributor
Shradha Singh Reuters
Published

July 23 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc FCX.N reported a profit for the second quarter on Thursday, as the world's largest publicly traded copper producer slashed costs to stem the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company unveiled earlier this year a $1.3-billion cost-cutting plan, which involves employee layoffs and delays to expansion projects.

Its total costs and expenses in the second quarter dropped 22% to $2.7 billion.

Freeport has also been ramping up volumes at its Grasberg copper and gold mine in Indonesia, which is currently under a transition from open pit mining to underground operations.

The ramp-up of underground production at Grasberg continues to advance on schedule, it said.

The miner's quarterly copper production fell 1.2% to 767 million pounds, while its gold output rose 19% to 191,000 ounces.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $53 million, or 3 cent per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $72 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Freeport lost 3 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates of a loss of 2 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

