Freeport-McMoRan posts quarterly profit on lower costs

Shradha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Freeport McMoRan Inc reported a profit for the second quarter on Thursday, helped by a drop in costs. Net income attributable to shareholders was $53 million, or 3 cent per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

The miner's quarterly gold production rose 19% to 191,000 ounces.

