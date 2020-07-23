Freeport-McMoRan posts quarterly profit on lower costs

July 23 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc FCX.N reported a profit for the second quarter on Thursday, helped by a drop in costs.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $53 million, or 3 cent per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $72 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

The miner's quarterly gold production rose 19% to 191,000 ounces.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.