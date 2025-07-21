Freeport-McMoRan to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX is set to release second-quarter 2025 results before the opening bell on July 23.



The mining giant beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once while delivering in-line results on the other occasion. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10.5%, on average. Favorable copper prices, lower unit costs and higher sales volumes are likely to have aided FCX’s performance in the second quarter.



FCX stock has lost 2.6% in the past year compared with the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry’s 11.1% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What Our Model Unveils for FCX Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Freeport this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for FCX is +1.62%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is currently pegged at 46 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: FCX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



(Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

What do FCX’s Revenue Estimates Indicate?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freeport’s second-quarter consolidated revenues is currently pegged at $7,121 million, which suggests a year-over-year increase of roughly 7.5%.

Factors at Play for FCX Stock

Freeport’s second-quarter results are expected to reflect favorable copper prices. Copper prices remained volatile in the second quarter amid global economic and trade uncertainties. After racking up solid gains in late March, copper prices slipped to around $4.1 per pound in early April amid demand worries due to tariffs, which threatened to cause a broader slowdown globally. However, prices of the red metal moved up in late April to roughly $4.9 per pound amid a weakening U.S. dollar on heightened concerns about the prospect of a downturn in the U.S. economy. Prices again retreated to around $4.7 per pound in late May on weak global demand and increased supply. Prices recovered in June to close the second quarter above the $5 per pound level, leading to a roughly 25% gain in the first six months of 2025.



FCX is also expected to have gained from higher sales volumes. Its consolidated copper sales volumes fell around 21% year over year to 872 million pounds in the first quarter, reflecting a major maintenance project in Indonesia. However, volumes are expected to have picked up in the second quarter on the back of an increase in Indonesia. FCX, on its first-quarter call, said that it sees consolidated copper sales of 1 billion pounds for the second quarter, suggesting a rise from the first quarter. Our estimate for second-quarter copper sales volumes stands at 1,005 million pounds, which indicates a year-over-year rise of 8% and a 15% sequential increase.



Lower unit costs are also likely to have aided the company’s performance in the June quarter. Freeport expects its consolidated average unit net cash costs to decline in the remainder of 2025 from the first quarter levels, driven by higher copper and gold volumes from Indonesia. Our estimate for second-quarter consolidated average unit net cash costs per pound of copper is pegged at $1.50, indicating a decline from $2.07 in the prior quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. price-eps-surprise | Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Quote

Basic Materials Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, scheduled to release earnings on July 30, has an Earnings ESP of +8.77% and carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for AEM’s earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at $1.66.



Newmont Corporation NEM, slated to release earnings on July 24, has an Earnings ESP of +4.42% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The consensus mark for NEM’s second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.04.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, scheduled to release earnings on July 30, has an Earnings ESP of +15.34%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC's earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at 27 cents. KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.