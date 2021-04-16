Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Freeport-McMoRan, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = US$2.3b ÷ (US$42b - US$3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, Freeport-McMoRan has an ROCE of 6.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.5%.

The Trend Of ROCE

Freeport-McMoRan's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 4,265% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Freeport-McMoRan has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 240% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

