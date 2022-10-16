Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Freeport-McMoRan Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Freeport-McMoRan had US$11.1b of debt, up from US$9.70b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$9.49b in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.60b.

How Healthy Is Freeport-McMoRan's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Freeport-McMoRan had liabilities of US$5.93b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$20.1b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$9.49b as well as receivables valued at US$1.41b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$15.2b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Freeport-McMoRan has a huge market capitalization of US$39.5b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Freeport-McMoRan's net debt is only 0.14 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 16.7 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, Freeport-McMoRan grew its EBIT by 61% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Freeport-McMoRan can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Freeport-McMoRan recorded free cash flow of 48% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

The good news is that Freeport-McMoRan's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Freeport-McMoRan is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Freeport-McMoRan (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

