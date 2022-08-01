Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Freeport-McMoRan is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$9.2b ÷ (US$50b - US$5.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Freeport-McMoRan has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 19% it's pretty much on par.

NYSE:FCX Return on Capital Employed August 1st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Freeport-McMoRan's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Freeport-McMoRan.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Freeport-McMoRan. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 38%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Freeport-McMoRan is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Freeport-McMoRan (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

