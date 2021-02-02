US Markets
FCX

Freeport-McMoRan names veteran CEO Richard Adkerson as chairman

Contributor
Sucharita Ganguly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

Freeport-McMoRan Inc appointed long-time Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson as chairman of the board, the U.S. miner said on Tuesday.

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N appointed long-time Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson as chairman of the board, the U.S. miner said on Tuesday.

Adkerson, 74 and CEO since 2003, has said he has no plans to retire and is healthy.

The U.S. miner also said Gerald Ford would retire as a director upon the end of his current term in June. Ford would also step down as non-executive chairman of the board.

(Reporting by Sucharita Ganguly; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sucharita.Ganguly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular