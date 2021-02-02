Freeport-McMoRan names veteran CEO Richard Adkerson as chairman

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N appointed long-time Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson as chairman of the board, the U.S. miner said on Tuesday.

Adkerson, 74 and CEO since 2003, has said he has no plans to retire and is healthy.

The U.S. miner also said Gerald Ford would retire as a director upon the end of his current term in June. Ford would also step down as non-executive chairman of the board.

