Freeport-McMoRan names insider Kathleen Quirk as CEO

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N on Tuesday named Kathleen Quirk as chief executive officer and said her appointment will be effective at the annual meeting of shareholders on June 11.

Quirk will succeed Richard Adkerson, who has served as the CEO since 2003.

Adkerson will remain the chairman of the Board of Directors, supporting the leadership transition and Freeport's business on strategic matters, the company said.

Quirk, who joined Freeport in 1989, was part of various departments before being named CFO in 2003. She was named president of Freeport in 2021 and became a member of the Board of Directors last year.

