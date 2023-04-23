Freeport-McMoRan (LON:0R2O) Price Target Decreased by 37.62% to 28.88

The average one-year price target for Freeport-McMoRan (LON:0R2O) has been revised to 28.88 / share. This is an decrease of 37.62% from the prior estimate of 46.29 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 39.89 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.48% from the latest reported closing price of 39.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R2O is 0.43%, an increase of 15.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 1,345,293K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 80,587K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,187K shares, representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2O by 44.79% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 53,321K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,167K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2O by 25.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,469K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,583K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2O by 31.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 42,599K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,516K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2O by 48.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,042K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,417K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2O by 30.57% over the last quarter.

