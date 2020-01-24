Freeport McMoRan Is the Best Stock to Buy for 2020

The terms Ã¢ÂÂartificial intelligenceÃ¢ÂÂ and Ã¢ÂÂcopper minerÃ¢ÂÂ do not obviously relate to one another. But in the case ofÃÂ the company IÃ¢ÂÂm about to tell you about, they do.

And this connection is one of several reasons why this stock has become a compelling speculation Ã¢ÂÂ and my pick for the top stock of 2020.

One of the worldÃ¢ÂÂs largest copper producers, this company has been testing an artificial intelligence, or Ã¢ÂÂmachine learning,Ã¢ÂÂ model at its Bagdad copper mine in Arizona.

This machine learning model uses data from sensors around the mine to Ã¢ÂÂtailorÃ¢ÂÂ the ore processing method to each of the seven distinct types of ore that come from it.

This test has been a remarkable success, so the company is now planning to roll out its new technology across all of its operations in the Americas.

By doing so, this company expects to increase its annual copper production by a hefty 5%.

And I expect that to produce triple-digit gains in 2020.

Take a look Ã¢ÂÂ¦

Boosting Production

The machine learning program is just one of three major initiatives Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:) says will boost its copper production by 30% in 2020.

The other two production drivers are:

Combined, these three initiatives should produce a significant jump in earnings, even with no change in current copper or gold prices. At a minimum, the company should earn about 55 cents a share in 2020 and $1.40 in 2021.

Those results would give FreeportÃ¢ÂÂs stock a price-to-earnings ratio of 24 in 2020, which will then fall to just nine times earnings in 2021. Remember, though, these earnings estimates assumeÃÂ no changeÃÂ in copper prices during the next 12 months.

But thatÃ¢ÂÂs not what IÃ¢ÂÂm assuming.

I believe the price of copper is on the verge of a major upside move that will carry it above the five-year high of the $332 a pound mark it hit in late 2017.

Five main factors will power this big move. Three of them are the Ã¢ÂÂusual suspects,Ã¢ÂÂ while two are unusual ones.

First, the usual ones:

The copper deficit is likely to grow much larger over the coming decade.

In addition to these bullish forces, copper prices could gain a tailwind from two nontraditional factors:

LetÃ¢ÂÂs take a closer look at each of these five factors Ã¢ÂÂ¦

Fueling Up for the Copper Rally

First, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has stated clearly that the Fed would refrain from raising short-term interest rates in 2020. Instead, he plans to hold rates below 1.75% throughout the year.

I have no idea what the Ã¢ÂÂappropriateÃ¢ÂÂ level of interest rates ought to be. But as recently as one year ago, the members of PowellÃ¢ÂÂs Federal Open Market Committee expected the appropriate level for short-term rates in 2020 to be 3.13%.

Clearly, the Fed is pursuing an Ã¢ÂÂeasierÃ¢ÂÂ monetary policy than most investors had been expecting during the last several months. Generally speaking, Ã¢ÂÂeasy moneyÃ¢ÂÂ monetary policies tend to produce periods of rising commodity prices.

Supply deficits are a second factor that could push copper prices higher. For most of the last few years, the global supply of refined copper has been falling slightly short of demand. But according to most forecasts for the copper industry, the current supply deficit will not merely persist during the next few years; it will grow much larger.

Thanks to this supply deficit, coupled with the FedÃ¢ÂÂs low interest rates, FreeportÃ¢ÂÂs earnings and cash-flow results are likely to surprise on the upside in 2020 Ã¢ÂÂ especially as the copper price breaks out of its current basing formation around $2.60 a pound and challenges its 2017 highs closer to $3.50.

Even a modest move to $3.25 a pound would produce a major lift to FreeportÃ¢ÂÂs results. The companyÃ¢ÂÂs annual operating cash flow would swell by more than $1 billion Ã¢ÂÂ from roughly $3 billion to $4 billion.

Electric Vehicles

But remember, Freeport also produces nearly 1 million ounces of gold per year and 92 million pounds of molybdenum (a metal thatÃ¢ÂÂs highly resistant to corrosion). So if either of those metals took a major swing to the upside, Freeport would benefit as well.

That said, copper is the major driver of the companyÃ¢ÂÂs profitability. So letÃ¢ÂÂs take a closer look at the two unusual Ã¢ÂÂone-offÃ¢ÂÂ factors that could spur strong copper demand Ã¢ÂÂ¦ and a rising copper price.

First, the two-year trade war between the United States and China seems to be ending, with both nations signing a Phase 1 agreement last week. So, trade frictions between the worldÃ¢ÂÂs two largest economies seem to be dissipating.

As normalized trade resumes between the U.S. and China, economic growth could gain a tailwind that boosts demand for essential commodities like copper.

Importantly, China is the worldÃ¢ÂÂs largest importer of refined copper. So if the Chinese economy gains renewed vitality, the copper market will notice. And letÃ¢ÂÂs not forget that China is also the worldÃ¢ÂÂs largest producer of electric vehicles, which are Ã¢ÂÂcopper hogs.Ã¢ÂÂ

Electric vehicles require about four times as much copper as internal combustion vehicles. Therefore, as EVs continue to gain market share, they will absorb a growing slice of the global copper supply.

The Bottom Line on FCX Stock

I believe Freeport-McMoRan will produce triple-digit gains in 2020, both because its copper production will ramp up over the next several months and because copper prices will likely soar toward $3.50 a pound.

I began researching my potential Ã¢ÂÂstocks of the yearÃ¢ÂÂ in early December and immediately saw the potential in Freeport. Clearly I was on the right track, because the stock has jumped as much as 20% since then. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs good news.

The even better news is that I still expect much larger gains Ã¢ÂÂ even triple-digit gains Ã¢ÂÂ throughout 2020.

Regards,

Eric Fry

P.S. Folks spend their entire lives saving for retirement, but very few ever spend time thinking about how to protect their capital when things go south. Even a relatively minor decline of 20% could set your retirement back several years or more. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs why, for a limited time, IÃ¢ÂÂd like to rush you a copy of my new book, .

When it comes to the stock market, the biggest mistake most people are making right now is doing nothing. DonÃ¢ÂÂt wait for the news media to tell you the stock market has fallen by 20%. By then it will be too late. .

Eric Fry is an with numerous Ã¢ÂÂ10-baggerÃ¢ÂÂ calls Ã¢ÂÂ in good markets AND bad. How? By finding potent global megatrends Ã¢ÂÂ¦ before they take off. And when it comes to bear markets, youÃ¢ÂÂll want to have his Ã¢ÂÂblueprintÃ¢ÂÂ in hand before stocks go south. Eric does not own the aforementioned securities.







The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.