Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX):

-Earnings: $9 million in Q4 vs. $485 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31 million or $0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.00 per share -Revenue: $3.91 billion in Q4 vs. $3.68 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.