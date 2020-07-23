Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX):

-Earnings: $53 million in Q2 vs. -$72 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.03 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $44 million or $0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.02 per share -Revenue: $3.05 billion in Q2 vs. $3.55 billion in the same period last year.

