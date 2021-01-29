Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Just Beat EPS By 33%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.5% to US$27.79 in the week after its latest annual results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$14b were what the analysts expected, Freeport-McMoRan surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.41 per share, an impressive 33% above what was forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:FCX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Freeport-McMoRan from 13 analysts is for revenues of US$19.8b in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 40% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 407% to US$2.08. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$19.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.96 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Freeport-McMoRan's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$30.46, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Freeport-McMoRan at US$36.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$17.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Freeport-McMoRan is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 40%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.3% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.8% next year. So it looks like Freeport-McMoRan is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Freeport-McMoRan's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Freeport-McMoRan analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Freeport-McMoRan that you should be aware of.

