Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.67, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCX was $33.67, representing a -13.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.10 and a 361.23% increase over the 52 week low of $7.30.

FCX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). FCX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.39. Zacks Investment Research reports FCX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 378.57%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FCX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FCX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is COPX with an increase of 50.71% over the last 100 days. NANR has the highest percent weighting of FCX at 6.47%.

