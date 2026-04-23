Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Reports Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $881 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $352 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $830 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $6.234 billion from $5.728 billion last year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $881 Mln. vs. $352 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $6.234 Bln vs. $5.728 Bln last year.

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