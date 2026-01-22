Markets
FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Income

January 22, 2026 — 08:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $406 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $274 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $5.633 billion from $5.720 billion last year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $406 Mln. vs. $274 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $5.633 Bln vs. $5.720 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.