Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed the most recent trading day at $41.73, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the mining company had lost 0.48% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

FCX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FCX is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2333.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.7 billion, up 86.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $22.4 billion, which would represent changes of +475.93% and +57.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.14% higher. FCX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, FCX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.22, which means FCX is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that FCX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Non Ferrous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

