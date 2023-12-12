Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) ending at $37.42, denoting a -1.19% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.46% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the mining company had gained 13.28% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.85% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Freeport-McMoRan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, down 38.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.82 billion, indicating a 1.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.54 per share and a revenue of $22.85 billion, representing changes of -36.89% and +0.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Freeport-McMoRan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.3% increase. At present, Freeport-McMoRan boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.62. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.12.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.