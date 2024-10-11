Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed the latest trading day at $50.03, indicating a +0.99% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the mining company had gained 18.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Freeport-McMoRan will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 2.56% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.49 billion, showing a 11.35% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $25.92 billion, which would represent changes of +2.6% and +13.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Freeport-McMoRan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.77% decrease. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Freeport-McMoRan is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.24, which means Freeport-McMoRan is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that FCX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Mining - Non Ferrous industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FCX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.