Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) reported $5.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.4%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.31 billion, representing a surprise of +7.92%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Freeport-McMoRan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average realized price per pound - Copper : $4.44 compared to the $4.36 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4.44 compared to the $4.36 average estimate based on three analysts. Production in millions of pounds - Molybdenum - South America (Cerro Verde) : 6 Mlbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.82 Mlbs.

: 6 Mlbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.82 Mlbs. Production in millions of pounds - Molybdenum - By-product - North America : 8 Mlbs compared to the 7.73 Mlbs average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8 Mlbs compared to the 7.73 Mlbs average estimate based on three analysts. Sales in thousands of Ounces - Gold - North America : 3 Koz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.87 Koz.

: 3 Koz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.87 Koz. Sales in thousands of ounces - Gold - Consolidated basis : 128 Koz versus 126.13 Koz estimated by three analysts on average.

: 128 Koz versus 126.13 Koz estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Indonesia : $1.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -44.4%.

: $1.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -44.4%. Revenues- Molybdenum : $177 million versus $261.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change.

: $177 million versus $261.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change. Revenues- South America copper mines : $1.38 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.1% change.

: $1.38 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.1% change. Revenues- North America copper mines : $1.63 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

: $1.63 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%. Revenues- Rod & Refining : $1.63 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.

: $1.63 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change. Revenues- Atlantic Copper Smelting & Refining : $755 million compared to the $708.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.

: $755 million compared to the $708.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year. Revenues- Corporate, other & eliminations: -$1.41 billion versus -$1.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan have returned -15.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

