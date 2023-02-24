Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates (Revised)

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) reported $5.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.34 billion, representing a surprise of +7.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Freeport-McMoRan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Net Cash Cost Per Pound of Copper : $1.53 compared to the $1.67 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.53 compared to the $1.67 average estimate based on two analysts. Production in millions of pounds-Molybdenum-By-product-North America : 7 Mlbs versus 6.39 Mlbs estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7 Mlbs versus 6.39 Mlbs estimated by three analysts on average. Total Revenues-Atlantic Copper Smelting & Refining [$M] : $683 million versus $502.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.

: $683 million versus $502.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change. Total Revenues-South America copper mines [$M] : $1.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

: $1.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%. Total Revenues-Indonesia [$M] : $2.25 billion versus $1.83 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.

: $2.25 billion versus $1.83 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change. Revenues (Reconciliation to Amounts Reported)- Corporate, other & eliminations : -$1.51 billion versus -$1.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$1.51 billion versus -$1.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total Revenues-Rod & Refining [$M] : $1.36 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.8%.

: $1.36 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.8%. Total Revenues-North America copper mines [$M] : $1.46 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.2% change.

: $1.46 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.2% change. Total Revenues-Molybdenum [$M]: $166 million compared to the $234.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.9% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Freeport-McMoRan here>>>



Shares of Freeport-McMoRan have returned +14.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on January 26, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.)

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.