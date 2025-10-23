Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) reported revenue of $6.97 billion, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.54 billion, representing a surprise of +6.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average realized price per pound - Copper : $4.68 compared to the $4.54 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $4.68 compared to the $4.54 average estimate based on four analysts. Average realized price per ounce - Gold : $3,539.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3,382.83.

: $3,539.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3,382.83. Total Net Cash Cost Per Pound of Copper : $1.40 compared to the $1.72 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.40 compared to the $1.72 average estimate based on four analysts. Sales in thousands of ounces - Gold - Consolidated basis : 336.00 Koz versus 310.17 Koz estimated by four analysts on average.

: 336.00 Koz versus 310.17 Koz estimated by four analysts on average. Average realized price per pound - Molybdenum : $24.07 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22.75.

: $24.07 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22.75. Revenues- Indonesia : $2.68 billion versus $2.57 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change.

: $2.68 billion versus $2.57 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change. Revenues- Molybdenum : $177 million compared to the $236.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.1% year over year.

: $177 million compared to the $236.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.1% year over year. Revenues- South America copper mines : $1.41 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

: $1.41 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%. Revenues- North America copper mines : $1.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%.

: $1.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%. Revenues- Rod & Refining : $1.79 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.7 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

: $1.79 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.7 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%. Revenues- Atlantic Copper Smelting & Refining : $774 million versus $794.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.

: $774 million versus $794.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change. Revenues- Corporate, other & eliminations: $-1.79 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-1.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

Here is how Freeport-McMoRan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

