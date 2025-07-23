Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) reported $7.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.12 billion, representing a surprise of +6.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Sales in thousands of ounces - Gold - Consolidated basis : 522.00 Koz compared to the 498.98 Koz average estimate based on three analysts.

: 522.00 Koz compared to the 498.98 Koz average estimate based on three analysts. Production in millions of pounds - Molybdenum - South America (Cerro Verde) : 4.00 Mlbs compared to the 6.67 Mlbs average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4.00 Mlbs compared to the 6.67 Mlbs average estimate based on three analysts. Production in millions of pounds - Molybdenum - By-product - North America : 9.00 Mlbs compared to the 7.67 Mlbs average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9.00 Mlbs compared to the 7.67 Mlbs average estimate based on three analysts. Total Net Cash Cost Per Pound of Copper : $1.13 compared to the $1.30 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.13 compared to the $1.30 average estimate based on three analysts. Sales in thousands of Ounces - Gold - Indonesia : 518.00 Koz versus 494.89 Koz estimated by three analysts on average.

: 518.00 Koz versus 494.89 Koz estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Indonesia : $3.42 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50.7%.

: $3.42 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50.7%. Revenues- Molybdenum : $180 million compared to the $254.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.4% year over year.

: $180 million compared to the $254.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.4% year over year. Revenues- South America copper mines : $1.26 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.6% year over year.

: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.6% year over year. Revenues- North America copper mines : $1.03 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33% change.

: $1.03 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33% change. Revenues- Rod & Refining : $1.7 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.

: $1.7 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year. Revenues- Atlantic Copper Smelting & Refining : $818 million compared to the $786.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.

: $818 million compared to the $786.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year. Revenues- Corporate, other & eliminations: $-1.51 billion versus $-1.73 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

Here is how Freeport-McMoRan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

