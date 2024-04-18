Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 42.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.61 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 9.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Freeport-McMoRan metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Indonesia' will likely reach $2.48 billion. The estimate points to a change of +81.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Molybdenum' at $239.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- South America copper mines' reaching $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -24.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- North America copper mines' to reach $1.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -21.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Production in millions of pounds - Molybdenum - South America' will reach 5.48 Mlbs. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6 Mlbs.

Analysts expect 'Production in millions of pounds - Molybdenum - By-product - North America' to come in at 7.10 Mlbs. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7 Mlbs in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales in thousands of Ounces - Gold - North America' should come in at 4.39 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4 Koz in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales in thousands of ounces - Gold - Consolidated basis' will reach 560.90 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 270 Koz.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales in thousands of Ounces - Gold - Indonesia' stands at 556.51 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 266 Koz.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales in millions of pounds - Copper - Total South America' should arrive at 276.73 Mlbs. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 302 Mlbs.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales in millions of pounds - Copper - Indonesia - Grasberg' of 421.09 Mlbs. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 198 Mlbs in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average realized price per ounce - Gold' will reach $2,048.89. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,949.



View all Key Company Metrics for Freeport-McMoRan here>>>



Freeport-McMoRan shares have witnessed a change of +8.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FCX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.