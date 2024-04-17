Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Price Target Increased by 6.10% to 51.73

The average one-year price target for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been revised to 51.73 / share. This is an increase of 6.10% from the prior estimate of 48.75 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.39 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.69% from the latest reported closing price of 49.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCX is 0.44%, an increase of 6.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 1,337,495K shares. The put/call ratio of FCX is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 59,753K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,333K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 55,657K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,680K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 8.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,080K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,642K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 3.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,026K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,449K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 34,490K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,024K shares, representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers. FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at 'fcx.com.'

