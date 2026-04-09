Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed the most recent trading day at $66.45, moving +2.07% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.

Shares of the mining company witnessed a gain of 5.78% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 1.87%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Freeport-McMoRan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 23, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.61 billion, indicating a 2% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.53 per share and a revenue of $27.78 billion, demonstrating changes of +42.94% and +7.19%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Freeport-McMoRan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% lower. At present, Freeport-McMoRan boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.69. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 27.09.

Investors should also note that FCX has a PEG ratio of 0.77 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.45.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.