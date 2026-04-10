Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) ended the recent trading session at $67.80, demonstrating a +2.03% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mining company had gained 12.23% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Freeport-McMoRan in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 23, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.61 billion, down 2% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.54 per share and a revenue of $27.82 billion, signifying shifts of +43.5% and +7.37%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Freeport-McMoRan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% lower within the past month. Freeport-McMoRan presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Freeport-McMoRan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.19. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.41.

Also, we should mention that FCX has a PEG ratio of 0.78. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.44.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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