Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed the most recent trading day at $34.43, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the mining company had gained 17.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FCX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, up 375% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.63 billion, up 65.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $19.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +312.96% and +39.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.48% higher. FCX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FCX has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.7 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.85.

Also, we should mention that FCX has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Non Ferrous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

