Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) was down 1.8% at $46.36. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

The mining company's shares have seen an increase of 14.64% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Freeport-McMoRan in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 23, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.46, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.02 billion, reflecting a 6.03% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.67 per share and a revenue of $27.78 billion, representing changes of +12.84% and +9.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Freeport-McMoRan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.69% upward. Freeport-McMoRan is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Freeport-McMoRan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.4.

Meanwhile, FCX's PEG ratio is currently 0.92. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.89.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

