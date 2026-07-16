Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed the most recent trading day at $58.56, moving -3.95% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mining company had lost 11.71% lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Freeport-McMoRan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 23, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.6, up 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.47 billion, indicating a 14.61% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.68 per share and a revenue of $28.37 billion, signifying shifts of +51.41% and +9.49%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Freeport-McMoRan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.76% higher. Freeport-McMoRan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Freeport-McMoRan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.2.

Also, we should mention that FCX has a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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