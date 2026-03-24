Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed at $56.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.8% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

The stock of mining company has fallen by 16.19% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 14.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Freeport-McMoRan in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.49, showcasing a 104.17% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.61 billion, indicating a 2% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.55 per share and a revenue of $27.66 billion, signifying shifts of +44.07% and +6.73%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Freeport-McMoRan should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.69% higher. Freeport-McMoRan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Freeport-McMoRan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.12, so one might conclude that Freeport-McMoRan is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that FCX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Non Ferrous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FCX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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