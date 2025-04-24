FREEPORT-MCMORAN Earnings Results: $FCX Reports Quarterly Earnings

FREEPORT-MCMORAN ($FCX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, missing estimates of $0.24 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $5,728,000,000, beating estimates of $5,508,022,476 by $219,977,524.
FREEPORT-MCMORAN Insider Trading Activity
FREEPORT-MCMORAN insiders have traded $FCX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAREE E. ROBERTSON (EVP & CFO) sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $583,878
FREEPORT-MCMORAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 669 institutional investors add shares of FREEPORT-MCMORAN stock to their portfolio, and 769 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 13,171,899 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $501,585,913
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 11,686,286 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $445,013,770
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 9,730,420 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $370,534,393
- UBS GROUP AG added 7,624,813 shares (+157.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,352,879
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 6,486,011 shares (+237.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $246,987,298
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 6,092,686 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,009,482
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 5,735,171 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,395,311
FREEPORT-MCMORAN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FCX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
FREEPORT-MCMORAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
