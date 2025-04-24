Stocks
FREEPORT-MCMORAN Earnings Results: $FCX Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 24, 2025 — 08:30 am EDT

FREEPORT-MCMORAN ($FCX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, missing estimates of $0.24 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $5,728,000,000, beating estimates of $5,508,022,476 by $219,977,524.

FREEPORT-MCMORAN Insider Trading Activity

FREEPORT-MCMORAN insiders have traded $FCX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MAREE E. ROBERTSON (EVP & CFO) sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $583,878

FREEPORT-MCMORAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 669 institutional investors add shares of FREEPORT-MCMORAN stock to their portfolio, and 769 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FREEPORT-MCMORAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FCX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

FREEPORT-MCMORAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

