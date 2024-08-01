Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.46, changing hands as low as $43.18 per share. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCX's low point in its 52 week range is $32.825 per share, with $55.235 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.41. The FCX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.